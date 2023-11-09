Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Sees Promising Gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 1480.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1487.25 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the opening price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was 1480.6, and the closing price was 1480.55. The stock reached a high of 1489.25 and a low of 1474.8 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is 178077.7 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is 1670, while the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the day was 39151 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1487.25, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹1480.55

The current stock price of M&M is 1487.25 with a net change of 6.7, indicating a 0.45 percent increase. This suggests that the stock has seen a small uptick in value.

09 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1480.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, a total of 39,151 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1480.55.

