M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Sees Promising Gains

On the last day, the opening price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was ₹1480.6, and the closing price was ₹1480.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1489.25 and a low of ₹1474.8 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is 178077.7 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1670, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the day was 39151 shares.
The current stock price of M&M is ₹1487.25 with a net change of 6.7, indicating a 0.45 percent increase. This suggests that the stock has seen a small uptick in value.
