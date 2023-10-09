comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 09 2023 10:12:02
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.35 -1.23%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.75 -0.1%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 194.55 -1.27%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,523.5 -0.69%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.35 -0.59%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock plummets as investors sell off shares
Back
LIVE UPDATES

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock plummets as investors sell off shares

3 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 1547.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1534.45 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&MPremium
M&M

On the last day, the open price of M&M was 1541 and the close price was 1540.85. The stock had a high of 1553.95 and a low of 1540.5. The market capitalization of M&M is 185,212.83 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1670 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume of M&M shares traded was 57,296.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:08:56 AM IST

M&M October futures opened at 1532.9 as against previous close of 1550.55

M&M is a stock with a spot price of 1534.6. The bid price is 1538.25 and the offer price is 1539.1. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 700. The open interest for this stock is 14670600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:55:54 AM IST

M&M Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:46:35 AM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1534.45, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1547.2

The current data for M&M stock shows that the stock price is 1534.45. There has been a percent change of -0.82, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.75, which means that the stock price has decreased by 12.75.

09 Oct 2023, 09:06:04 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1547.2, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1540.85

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1547.2. There has been a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.35, meaning that the stock has increased by 6.35. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.

09 Oct 2023, 08:09:27 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1540.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares of M&M on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 57,296. The closing price of the shares was 1540.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App