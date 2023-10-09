M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock plummets as investors sell off shares

On the last day, the open price of M&M was ₹1541 and the close price was ₹1540.85. The stock had a high of ₹1553.95 and a low of ₹1540.5. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹185,212.83 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1670 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume of M&M shares traded was 57,296. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

M&M October futures opened at 1532.9 as against previous close of 1550.55 M&M is a stock with a spot price of 1534.6. The bid price is 1538.25 and the offer price is 1539.1. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 700. The open interest for this stock is 14670600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1534.45, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1547.2 The current data for M&M stock shows that the stock price is ₹1534.45. There has been a percent change of -0.82, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.75, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹12.75.

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1547.2, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1540.85 The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1547.2. There has been a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.35, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹6.35. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1540.85 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the volume of shares of M&M on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 57,296. The closing price of the shares was ₹1540.85.