M&M Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

M&M stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 2.35 %. The stock closed at 1499.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1534.85 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was ₹1502.65, and the close price was ₹1499.55. The stock had a high of ₹1537.2 and a low of ₹1493.15. The market capitalization of M&M was ₹183,734.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1594.85, and the 52-week low was ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 137,674 shares.
10 Aug 2023, 08:08:20 AM IST
