M&M Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

On the last day, the open price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was ₹1502.65, and the close price was ₹1499.55. The stock had a high of ₹1537.2 and a low of ₹1493.15. The market capitalization of M&M was ₹183,734.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1594.85, and the 52-week low was ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 137,674 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.