M&M Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 2.35 %. The stock closed at 1499.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1534.85 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was 1502.65, and the close price was 1499.55. The stock had a high of 1537.2 and a low of 1493.15. The market capitalization of M&M was 183,734.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1594.85, and the 52-week low was 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 137,674 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST

On the last day, the trading volume of M&M on the BSE was 137,674 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1499.55.

