M&M Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -2.05 %. The stock closed at 1547.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1515.55 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day of trading, the open price of M&M stock was 1546.75 and the close price was 1547.2. The stock had a high of 1546.75 and a low of 1514.1. The market capitalization of M&M was 181424.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1670 and the 52-week low was 1124. The stock had a BSE volume of 22161 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1547.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, there were 22,161 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,547.2.

