M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 1545.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1539.1 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the stock of M&M opened at 1530.25 and closed at 1534.85. The highest price recorded during the day was 1555.5, while the lowest price was 1530.25. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at 185021.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1594.85, and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares on that day was 121,973.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1539.1, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1545.6

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1539.1 with a percent change of -0.42. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -6.5, suggesting a decrease of 6.5.

Click here for M&M Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST M&M Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.19%
3 Months16.39%
6 Months12.62%
YTD23.71%
1 Year21.87%
11 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST M&M Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:21 AM IST M&M August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1549.8

M&M is a stock trading at a spot price of 1545.4. Currently, there are no bid or offer prices available, indicating no active buying or selling interest. The stock has a high open interest of 16,338,700, suggesting a large number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1545.6, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹1534.85

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1545.6. There has been a 0.7% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.75.

11 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1534.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 121,973 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,534.85.

