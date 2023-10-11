M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) opened at ₹1515.6 and closed at ₹1515.35. The stock's high for the day was ₹1543.3, while the low was ₹1515.6. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹184,129.47 crore. M&M's 52-week high is ₹1670, and its 52-week low is ₹1124. The stock had a trading volume of 36,230 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1538.15. There has been a percent change of 1.5, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 22.8, which means the stock has gained 22.8 points. Overall, the stock appears to be performing well, with a positive change in value.
On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, there were 36,230 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1515.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!