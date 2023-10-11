Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 1515.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1538.15 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) opened at 1515.6 and closed at 1515.35. The stock's high for the day was 1543.3, while the low was 1515.6. The company's market capitalization stands at 184,129.47 crore. M&M's 52-week high is 1670, and its 52-week low is 1124. The stock had a trading volume of 36,230 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1538.15, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹1515.35

The current data of M&M stock shows that the price is 1538.15. There has been a percent change of 1.5, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 22.8, which means the stock has gained 22.8 points. Overall, the stock appears to be performing well, with a positive change in value.

11 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1515.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, there were 36,230 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1515.35.

