M&M Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 1566.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1566.8 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the opening price of M&M was 1567.95, and the closing price was 1566.05. The highest price reached during the day was 1577.5, while the lowest price was 1561. The market capitalization of M&M is 187,559.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1604.55, and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the stock was 168,436 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1566.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 168,436 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1566.05.

