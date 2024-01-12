M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Drops in Trading Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for M&M was ₹1645.75 and the close price was ₹1631.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1650.65, while the lowest price was ₹1625.8. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹195,146.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1758, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The total BSE volume for the day was 116,595 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.