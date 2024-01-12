Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
M&M stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 1629.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1608.6 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Stock Price Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for M&M was 1645.75 and the close price was 1631.25. The highest price reached during the day was 1650.65, while the lowest price was 1625.8. The market capitalization of M&M is 195,146.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1758, while the 52-week low is 1124. The total BSE volume for the day was 116,595 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock for the day is 1602, while the high price is 1635.85.

12 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST M&M January futures opened at 1638.75 as against previous close of 1635.75

M&M, with a spot price of 1607.55, has a bid price of 1613.95 and an offer price of 1614.8. The offer quantity stands at 350, while the bid quantity is also 350. The open interest for M&M is 14,330,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST M&M Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1608.6, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹1629.8

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1608.6. There has been a percent change of -1.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -21.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 21.2.

12 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.79%
3 Months-3.74%
6 Months3.94%
YTD-5.83%
1 Year24.08%
12 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1629.8, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹1631.25

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1629.8 with a percent change of -0.09. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.45, indicating a decrease of 1.45 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline.

12 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1631.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 116,595. The closing price for the shares was 1631.25.

