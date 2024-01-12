M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Drops in Trading Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for M&M was ₹1645.75 and the close price was ₹1631.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1650.65, while the lowest price was ₹1625.8. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹195,146.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1758, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The total BSE volume for the day was 116,595 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock for the day is ₹1602, while the high price is ₹1635.85.
https://www.livemint.com/news/india/akshay-kumar-ditches-traffic-with-mumbai-metro-ride-video-goes-viral-watch-11705032250368.html
M&M, with a spot price of 1607.55, has a bid price of 1613.95 and an offer price of 1614.8. The offer quantity stands at 350, while the bid quantity is also 350. The open interest for M&M is 14,330,750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1608.6. There has been a percent change of -1.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -21.2, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹21.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.79%
|3 Months
|-3.74%
|6 Months
|3.94%
|YTD
|-5.83%
|1 Year
|24.08%
The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1629.8 with a percent change of -0.09. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.45, indicating a decrease of ₹1.45 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline.
On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 116,595. The closing price for the shares was ₹1631.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!