M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M closed today at 1569.4, up 0% from yesterday's 1569.4

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 1569.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1569.4 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price of M&M was 1555.05, the close price was 1550.7, the highest price reached was 1575.45, and the lowest price was 1550.6. The market capitalization of M&M is 174,775.89 crore. The 52-week high is 1592.35, and the 52-week low is 1123.3. The BSE volume for M&M shares on that day was 29,430.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:04 PM IST M&M share price NSE Live :M&M closed today at ₹1569.4, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

Today, the closing price of M&M stock is 1569.4, which indicates no change from the previous day's closing price. The percentage change is also 0%, and there is no net change in the stock price. Therefore, M&M stock has remained stable and unchanged.

12 Jul 2023, 03:15 PM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1572, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1572, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 2.6. This means that the stock has increased by 0.17% from its previous value, and the net change in the stock price is an increase of 2.6 units.

12 Jul 2023, 03:00 PM IST M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1575.9, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1575.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.41, which indicates a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.5, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, M&M stock has seen a small upward trend in its price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:48 PM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1575.15, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stands at 1575.15. There has been a 0.37% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.75.

12 Jul 2023, 02:38 PM IST M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1572.85, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1572.85. There has been a 0.22 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, these figures indicate a positive trend for M&M stock.

12 Jul 2023, 02:23 PM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1572.3, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current price of M&M stock is 1572.3 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 2.9. This means that the stock has increased by 0.18% from its previous closing price and has gained 2.9 points. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 02:07 PM IST M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1574.5, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current stock price of M&M is 1574.5, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 5.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.32% from its previous value and has gone up by 5.1 points.

12 Jul 2023, 01:49 PM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1577, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data for M&M stock shows that the stock price is 1577. There has been a percent change of 0.48, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.6, representing the actual increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:33 PM IST M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1575.05, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1575.05. There has been a 0.36% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.65.

12 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1565.25, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1565.25 with a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -4.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.26% and has experienced a net loss of 4.15.

12 Jul 2023, 12:50 PM IST M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1564.45, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1564.45. The percent change is -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.95, meaning that the stock has decreased by 4.95. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1561.85, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data of M&M stock shows that the price is 1561.85. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.55, suggesting a decrease of 7.55 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST M&M Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1560.5, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data for M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) stock shows that the price is 1560.5. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.9, meaning the stock has decreased by 8.9 points.

12 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1553.1, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data of M&M stock shows that the price is 1553.1, which represents a decrease of 1.04% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -16.3, indicating a decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1555.05, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

As of the current data, the price of M&M stock is 1555.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -14.35.

12 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1556, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data for M&M stock shows that its price is 1556. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by 13.4.

12 Jul 2023, 11:22 AM IST M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1555.1, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is 1555.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.91, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.3, which means the stock has declined by 14.3.

12 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1558.8, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1558.8. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.6, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.6.

12 Jul 2023, 10:52 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1556.3, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1556.3. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.1, which means the stock price has decreased by 13.1.

12 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1555.9, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is 1555.9. The percent change in the stock price is -0.86%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.5, which means that the stock price has decreased by 13.5.

12 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1553.15, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1553.15. There has been a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.25, suggesting a decrease of 16.25 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1558.05, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1558.05. It has experienced a decrease in value with a percent change of -0.72. The net change in the stock price is -11.35.

12 Jul 2023, 09:54 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1558, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1558. There has been a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -11.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.73% and the value has decreased by 11.4.

12 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1560.55, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is 1560.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.56, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.85, suggesting a decrease of 8.85 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1554.65, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1554.65. There has been a percent change of -0.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.75, which means the stock has decreased by 14.75. Overall, the stock has seen a decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1569.4, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹1550.7

The current price of M&M stock is 1569.4, with a percent change of 1.21 and a net change of 18.7. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.21% or 18.7.

12 Jul 2023, 08:16 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1550.7 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for M&M was 29,430 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1550.7.

