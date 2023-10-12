Hello User
M&M Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 1538.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1555 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price of M&M was 1541.05 and the close price was 1538.15. The stock reached a high of 1558.8 and a low of 1541.05 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is 186,146.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1670 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 590,056 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1538.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 590,056. The closing price for the shares was 1538.15.

