Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 1567.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1582.1 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the opening price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock was 1566.8, while the closing price was 1567.7. The stock reached a high of 1588.95 and a low of 1564 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is 189,390.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1604.55, and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the stock was 54,836 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1582.1, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹1567.7

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1582.1, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 14.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.92% and there has been a net increase of 14.4 in the stock price.

12 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1567.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume was 54836 shares and the closing price was 1567.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.