M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the opening price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock was ₹1566.8, while the closing price was ₹1567.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1588.95 and a low of ₹1564 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹189,390.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1604.55, and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the stock was 54,836 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.