M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 1659.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1665.2 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Stock Price Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) stock was 1664.95, and the close price was 1646.85. The stock reached a high of 1674.85 and a low of 1640.65 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 198,756.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1758, while the 52-week low is 1124. The stock had a trading volume of 47,012 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM IST M&M February futures opened at 1665.15 as against previous close of 1663.2

M&M is currently trading at a spot price of 1670.8. The bid price is 1672.25, and the offer price is 1673.35. The offer quantity is 350, and the bid quantity is also 350. The open interest stands at 13,069,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock today was 1657.6, while the high price reached 1684.75.

13 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST M&M Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1665.2, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1659.95

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1665.2, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 5.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.32% from its previous price and has seen a net increase of 5.25.

13 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.53%
3 Months-1.51%
6 Months7.34%
YTD-3.99%
1 Year21.6%
13 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1659.95, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹1646.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1659.95. It has experienced a percent change of 0.8, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 13.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 13.1 points.

13 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1646.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, M&M had a trading volume of 47,012 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,646.85.

