M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Soars in Today's Trading

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) stock was ₹1664.95, and the close price was ₹1646.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1674.85 and a low of ₹1640.65 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹198,756.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1758, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The stock had a trading volume of 47,012 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.