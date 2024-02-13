M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Soars in Today's Trading

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) stock was ₹1664.95, and the close price was ₹1646.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1674.85 and a low of ₹1640.65 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹198,756.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1758, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The stock had a trading volume of 47,012 shares on the BSE.
M&M is currently trading at a spot price of 1670.8. The bid price is 1672.25, and the offer price is 1673.35. The offer quantity is 350, and the bid quantity is also 350. The open interest stands at 13,069,000.
The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock today was ₹1657.6, while the high price reached ₹1684.75.
The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1665.2, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 5.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.32% from its previous price and has seen a net increase of ₹5.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.53%
|3 Months
|-1.51%
|6 Months
|7.34%
|YTD
|-3.99%
|1 Year
|21.6%
Based on the current data, the stock price of M&M is ₹1659.95. It has experienced a percent change of 0.8, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 13.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 13.1 points.
On the last day of trading, M&M had a trading volume of 47,012 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,646.85.
