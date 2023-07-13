comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M closed today at 1573.6, up 0.27% from yesterday's 1569.4
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M closed today at ₹1573.6, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:13 PM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 13 Jul 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 1569.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1573.6 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&MPremium
M&M

On the last day of trading, the stock of M&M opened at 1570 and closed at 1569.4. The stock reached a high of 1579.5 and a low of 1541.75 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is currently 174,775.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1592.35 and the 52-week low is 1123.3. The stock had a trading volume of 34,497 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:13:07 PM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed today at ₹1573.6, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

Today, the closing price of M&M stock was 1573.6 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 4.2. This is a slight increase compared to yesterday's closing price of 1569.4.

13 Jul 2023, 03:18:10 PM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1569, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data of M&M stock shows that its price is 1569 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock has slightly decreased in value by 0.03% and has dropped by 0.4 points.

13 Jul 2023, 03:01:33 PM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1559.15, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data for M&M stock shows that the stock price is 1559.15. There has been a percentage change of -0.65 and a net change of -10.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.65% and the value has decreased by 10.25.

13 Jul 2023, 02:47:31 PM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1562.35, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1562.35. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.45% or 7.05.

13 Jul 2023, 02:30:03 PM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1567, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1567, which represents a decrease of 0.15%. The net change in the stock price is -2.4, indicating a decrease in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:21:14 PM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1568.9, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1568.9. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.5, implying that the stock price has decreased by 0.5 units.

13 Jul 2023, 02:05:20 PM IST

13 Jul 2023, 02:00:57 PM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1566.5, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1566.5. It has experienced a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -2.9, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 2.9. Overall, the stock has shown a small decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:50:42 PM IST

13 Jul 2023, 01:45:58 PM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1572.4, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current stock price of M&M is 1572.4 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.19% or 3 points.

13 Jul 2023, 01:38:58 PM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1578.5, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data of M&M stock shows that the price is 1578.5. There has been a percent change of 0.58, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.1, which means that the stock has increased by 9.1 points. Overall, the data suggests that M&M stock has experienced a positive movement.

13 Jul 2023, 01:22:56 PM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1579.4, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current stock price of M&M is 1579.4 with a percent change of 0.64. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.64% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 10, which means that the stock price has increased by 10. Overall, M&M stock has shown a positive trend with a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:03:58 PM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1579.35, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current stock price of M&M is 1579.35 with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 9.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.63% and the actual increase in price is 9.95.

13 Jul 2023, 12:50:33 PM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1577.4, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1577.4. There has been a 0.51 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:40:00 PM IST

13 Jul 2023, 12:33:57 PM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1576.7, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current stock price of M&M is 1576.7 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 7.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.47% or 7.3 points.

13 Jul 2023, 12:31:21 PM IST

M&M Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:29:21 PM IST

13 Jul 2023, 12:15:47 PM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1575.9, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data for M&M stock shows that the stock price is 1575.9. There has been a 0.41 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6.5.

13 Jul 2023, 12:06:58 PM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1576, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current stock price of M&M is 1576 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 6.6. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.42% or 6.6 points compared to the previous trading session.

13 Jul 2023, 11:48:26 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1577.35, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current stock price of M&M is 1577.35. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.51, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 7.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

13 Jul 2023, 11:30:59 AM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1576.25, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data for Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock shows that the price is 1576.25. There has been a 0.44 percent change, which indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 6.85, which suggests that the stock has gained 6.85 units in value.

13 Jul 2023, 11:25:21 AM IST

13 Jul 2023, 11:19:41 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1579.5, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current price of M&M stock is 1579.5. There has been a 0.64% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.1.

13 Jul 2023, 10:45:09 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1588.95, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock is currently trading at a price of 1588.95, with a percent change of 1.25. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.25% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 19.55, meaning that the stock has gained 19.55 in value.

13 Jul 2023, 10:33:57 AM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1588.95, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current stock price of M&M is 1588.95, and it has experienced a 1.25% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 19.55.

13 Jul 2023, 10:05:41 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1584.9, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data for M&M stock shows that the stock price is 1584.9, with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 15.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.99% and has gained 15.5 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:45:09 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1590.35, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1590.35. There has been a percent change of 1.33 and a net change of 20.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.33% and the price has increased by 20.95.

13 Jul 2023, 09:35:19 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1593.45, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current data of M&M stock shows that the price is 1593.45. There has been a percent change of 1.53, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 24.05, reflecting an increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 09:16:43 AM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1582.8, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

The current price of M&M stock is 1582.8, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 13.4. This means that the stock has increased by 0.85% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 13.4.

13 Jul 2023, 09:06:49 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1569.4, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1569.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1569.4. There has been no net change in the stock price, resulting in a percent change of 0. This indicates that the stock price has remained stable.

13 Jul 2023, 08:13:33 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1569.4 yesterday

On the last day of trading for M&M on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 34,497. The closing price for the stock was 1569.4.

