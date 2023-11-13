M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M shares rise in positive trading session

On the last day, the open price of M&M was ₹1548.95 and the close price was ₹1524.2. The stock had a high of ₹1548.95 and a low of ₹1522.85. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹182,837.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1670 and ₹1124 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 31,624 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of M&M is ₹1526.65 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that there has been a small increase in the stock price, but the change is minimal.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.75%
|3 Months
|-0.81%
|6 Months
|19.45%
|YTD
|22.01%
|1 Year
|17.4%
As of the current data, the stock price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is ₹1527. There has been a percent change of 0.18, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 2.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.8 points.
On the last day, the volume of M&M on the BSE was 31,624 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1524.2.
