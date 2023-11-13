Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M shares rise in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
M&M stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 1526.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1526.65 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price of M&M was 1548.95 and the close price was 1524.2. The stock had a high of 1548.95 and a low of 1522.85. The market capitalization of M&M is 182,837.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1670 and 1124 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 31,624 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1526.65, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1526.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1526.65 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that there has been a small increase in the stock price, but the change is minimal.

13 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.75%
3 Months-0.81%
6 Months19.45%
YTD22.01%
1 Year17.4%
13 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1527, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1524.2

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is 1527. There has been a percent change of 0.18, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 2.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.8 points.

13 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1524.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of M&M on the BSE was 31,624 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1524.2.

