M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 1567.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1559.15 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) opened at 1558.5 and closed at 1556.15. The stock reached a high of 1570 and a low of 1556 during the day. M&M has a market capitalization of 187,595.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1670, while the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 20,595 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1559.15, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1567.1

The current data of M&M stock shows that the price is 1559.15. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.95, which means the stock has dropped by this amount.

13 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1567.1, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹1556.15

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1567.1. There has been a 0.7 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 10.95, which means the stock has increased by 10.95.

13 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1556.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,595. The closing price for the day was 1,556.15.

