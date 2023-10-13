M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) opened at ₹1558.5 and closed at ₹1556.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1570 and a low of ₹1556 during the day. M&M has a market capitalization of ₹187,595.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1670, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 20,595 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.