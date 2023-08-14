comScore
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plummets in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plummets in Trading Today

14 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST

M&M stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 1546.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1528.5 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price of M&M stock was 1545. The stock closed at 1546.15. The highest price reached during the day was 1545, while the lowest price was 1537.85. The market capitalization of the company is 184,662.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1594.85, and the 52-week low is 1124. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2042.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:41:39 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1528.5, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹1546.15

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is 1528.5. It has experienced a decrease of -1.14% in percentage change and a net change of -17.65 points.

14 Aug 2023, 09:34:06 AM IST

M&M Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.58%
3 Months15.09%
6 Months13.26%
YTD23.8%
1 Year22.13%
14 Aug 2023, 09:33:38 AM IST

M&M Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:23:05 AM IST

M&M August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1550.5

M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 1544.95. The bid and offer prices are not available at the moment, indicating a lack of buyer and seller interest. The open interest for M&M stands at 15,783,600, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:16:31 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1546.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, a total of 2042 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1546.15.

