M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, the opening price of M&M stock was ₹1545. The stock closed at ₹1546.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1545, while the lowest price was ₹1537.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹184,662.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1594.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2042.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is ₹1528.5. It has experienced a decrease of -1.14% in percentage change and a net change of -17.65 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.58%
|3 Months
|15.09%
|6 Months
|13.26%
|YTD
|23.8%
|1 Year
|22.13%
M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 1544.95. The bid and offer prices are not available at the moment, indicating a lack of buyer and seller interest. The open interest for M&M stands at 15,783,600, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, a total of 2042 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1546.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!