M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock surges on positive trading day

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was ₹1684.75, while the close price was ₹1659.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1684.75 and a low of ₹1623.20 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at ₹197,073.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1758, and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 28,232 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock was ₹1630.85, while the high price reached ₹1662.55.
M&M February futures opened at 1638.4 as against previous close of 1648.05
M&M is a stock with a spot price of 1656.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 1658.3, while the offer price stands at 1659.45. There is a bid quantity of 700 and an offer quantity of 350. The stock has a significant open interest of 13,202,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
M&M Live Updates
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA
M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1655, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1645.9
The current stock price of M&M is ₹1655, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 9.1.
M&M share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.68%
|3 Months
|-2.98%
|6 Months
|6.46%
|YTD
|-4.78%
|1 Year
|21.71%
M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1641.8, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1645.9
As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is ₹1641.8. It has experienced a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -4.1, implying a decrease of ₹4.1. Overall, M&M stock has seen a small decline in value.
M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1659.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for M&M shares was 28,232. The closing price for the shares was ₹1659.95.
