Wed Feb 14 2024 10:14:34
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock surges on positive trading day

5 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 1645.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1655 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Share Price Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was 1684.75, while the close price was 1659.95. The stock reached a high of 1684.75 and a low of 1623.20 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at 197,073.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1758, and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 28,232 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:10:07 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock was 1630.85, while the high price reached 1662.55.

14 Feb 2024, 10:01:55 AM IST

M&M February futures opened at 1638.4 as against previous close of 1648.05

M&M is a stock with a spot price of 1656.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 1658.3, while the offer price stands at 1659.45. There is a bid quantity of 700 and an offer quantity of 350. The stock has a significant open interest of 13,202,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 10:00:34 AM IST

14 Feb 2024, 09:52:46 AM IST

14 Feb 2024, 09:49:09 AM IST

14 Feb 2024, 09:48:31 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1655, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1645.9

The current stock price of M&M is 1655, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 9.1.

14 Feb 2024, 09:31:45 AM IST

M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.68%
3 Months-2.98%
6 Months6.46%
YTD-4.78%
1 Year21.71%
14 Feb 2024, 09:13:26 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1641.8, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1645.9

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1641.8. It has experienced a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -4.1, implying a decrease of 4.1. Overall, M&M stock has seen a small decline in value.

14 Feb 2024, 08:11:12 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1659.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for M&M shares was 28,232. The closing price for the shares was 1659.95.

