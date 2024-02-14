M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock surges on positive trading day

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was ₹1684.75, while the close price was ₹1659.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1684.75 and a low of ₹1623.20 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at ₹197,073.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1758, and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 28,232 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock was ₹1630.85, while the high price reached ₹1662.55.

M&M February futures opened at 1638.4 as against previous close of 1648.05 M&M is a stock with a spot price of 1656.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 1658.3, while the offer price stands at 1659.45. There is a bid quantity of 700 and an offer quantity of 350. The stock has a significant open interest of 13,202,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

How bad is social-media misinformation going to get? https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-bad-is-social-media-misinformation-going-to-get-2024-election-f4dd9940

M&M Live Updates MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA More Information

External affairs minister Jaishankar to skip G20 foreign ministers meeting With Jaishankar absent, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan will represent India at the G20 meeting. https://www.livemint.com/news/india/external-affairs-minister-jaishankar-to-skip-g20-foreign-ministers-meeting-11707881172562.html

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1655, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1645.9 The current stock price of M&M is ₹1655, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 9.1.

M&M share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.68% 3 Months -2.98% 6 Months 6.46% YTD -4.78% 1 Year 21.71%

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1641.8, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1645.9 As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is ₹1641.8. It has experienced a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -4.1, implying a decrease of ₹4.1. Overall, M&M stock has seen a small decline in value.

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1659.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for M&M shares was 28,232. The closing price for the shares was ₹1659.95.