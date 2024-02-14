M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock surges on positive trading day

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was ₹1684.75, while the close price was ₹1659.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1684.75 and a low of ₹1623.20 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at ₹197,073.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1758, and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 28,232 shares.

