M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M shares soar in positive trading session

On the last day, the opening price of M&M was ₹1558.05, and the closing price was ₹1557.6. The stock had a high of ₹1568 and a low of ₹1531. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹183,967.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1604.55, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the day was 30,563 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.54%
|3 Months
|4.48%
|6 Months
|32.46%
|YTD
|23.03%
|1 Year
|18.24%
The current price of M&M stock is ₹1545, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 8.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.53% from its previous closing price and has gained 8.2 points. Overall, the stock price of M&M is showing positive momentum.
On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, there were 30,563 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹1557.6.
