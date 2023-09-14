Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M shares soar in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 1536.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1545 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the opening price of M&M was 1558.05, and the closing price was 1557.6. The stock had a high of 1568 and a low of 1531. The market capitalization of M&M is 183,967.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1604.55, while the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the day was 30,563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.54%
3 Months4.48%
6 Months32.46%
YTD23.03%
1 Year18.24%
14 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1545, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1536.8

The current price of M&M stock is 1545, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 8.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.53% from its previous closing price and has gained 8.2 points. Overall, the stock price of M&M is showing positive momentum.

14 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1557.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, there were 30,563 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1557.6.

