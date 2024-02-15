Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M sees green in the market today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 1645.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1661.95 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Stock Price Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of M&M was 1641.8, and the close price was 1645.9. The stock had a high of 1679.4 and a low of 1625. The market capitalization of M&M is 198,995.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1758, while the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 161,972 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

