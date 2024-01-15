Hello User
M&M Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 1629.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1622.85 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Stock Price Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of M&M shares was 1635.85, and the close price was 1629.8. The stock reached a high of 1635.85 and a low of 1601.1. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at 194,313.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1758 and 1124 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 267,468 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1629.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 267,468. The closing price for the day was 1629.8.

