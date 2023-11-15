M&M Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the open and close prices of M&M were both ₹1526.6. The stock had a high of ₹1542.75 and a low of ₹1513.4. The market capitalization of M&M was ₹184,429.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1670, while the 52-week low was ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 117,056 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.