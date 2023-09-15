Hello User
M&M Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 2.56 %. The stock closed at 1536.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1576.2 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day of trading, the open price of M&M shares was 1545. The closing price was 1536.8. The highest price reached during the day was 1576.2, while the lowest price was 1539.2. The market capitalization of M&M was 188,684.37 crore. The 52-week high for the company was 1604.55, and the 52-week low was 1124. The total BSE volume for the day was 29,218 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1536.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, a total of 29,218 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1536.8.

