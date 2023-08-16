comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -1.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.85 -0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.6 -2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.15 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,576.75 1.13%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 1546.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1546.45 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&MPremium
M&M

On the last day of trading, the open price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was 1545, and the close price was 1546.15. The stock had a high of 1550 and a low of 1524.4 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is 184,949.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1594.85, while the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 57,525 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:01:47 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1546.45, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹1546.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1546.45. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price. This means that the stock price has remained the same since the last update.

16 Aug 2023, 08:00:15 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1546.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 57,525. The closing price for the shares on this day was 1,546.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout