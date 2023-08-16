M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, the open price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was ₹1545, and the close price was ₹1546.15. The stock had a high of ₹1550 and a low of ₹1524.4 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹184,949.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1594.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 57,525 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of M&M is ₹1546.45. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price. This means that the stock price has remained the same since the last update.
On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 57,525. The closing price for the shares on this day was ₹1,546.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!