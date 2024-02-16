M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of M&M was ₹1683.1, the close price was ₹1657.6, the high was ₹1783.8, and the low was ₹1666. The market cap was ₹211400.3 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1758, and the 52-week low was ₹1124. The BSE volume was 481,444 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is at ₹1765.55. There has been a 6.51% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 107.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant positive movement in its value.
On the last day, the trading volume for M&M on BSE was 481,444 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,657.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!