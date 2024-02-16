Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 6.51 %. The stock closed at 1657.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1765.55 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Stock Price Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of M&M was 1683.1, the close price was 1657.6, the high was 1783.8, and the low was 1666. The market cap was 211400.3 crore. The 52-week high was 1758, and the 52-week low was 1124. The BSE volume was 481,444 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1765.55, up 6.51% from yesterday's ₹1657.6

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is at 1765.55. There has been a 6.51% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 107.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant positive movement in its value.

16 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1657.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for M&M on BSE was 481,444 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,657.6.

