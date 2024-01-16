M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Sees Upward Trend

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was ₹1636. The stock closed at ₹1622.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1641.1, while the lowest was ₹1616.4. The market capitalization of M&M is currently ₹195,894.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1758, and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 175,148 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.