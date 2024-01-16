Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Sees Upward Trend

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 1636.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1636.05 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Stock Price Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was 1636. The stock closed at 1622.85. The highest price reached during the day was 1641.1, while the lowest was 1616.4. The market capitalization of M&M is currently 195,894.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1758, and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 175,148 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST M&M share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1636.05, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1636.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1636.05. There has been no net change in the stock price, resulting in a percent change of 0. This means that the stock price has remained unchanged from its previous value.

16 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1622.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, M&M had a total volume of 175,148 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1622.85.

