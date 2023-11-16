M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock sees gains in trading session

On the last day of trading, the stock price of M&M opened at ₹1548.95 and closed at ₹1540.3. The highest price during the day was ₹1550, while the lowest price was ₹1533.8. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹184,812.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1670 and ₹1124 respectively. The total BSE volume for M&M shares on that day was 141,435.

