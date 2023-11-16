Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock sees gains in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 1540.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1543.5 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day of trading, the stock price of M&M opened at 1548.95 and closed at 1540.3. The highest price during the day was 1550, while the lowest price was 1533.8. The market capitalization of M&M is 184,812.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1670 and 1124 respectively. The total BSE volume for M&M shares on that day was 141,435.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1543.5, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1540.3

The current stock price of M&M is 1543.5, with a percentage change of 0.21 and a net change of 3.2. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.21% and the actual change in price is 3.2.

16 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1540.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, M&M had a BSE volume of 141,435 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1540.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.