M&M Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM ISTLivemint
M&M stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 1546.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1570.35 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of M&M was ₹1550.2 while the close price was ₹1546.45. The stock had a high of ₹1572.9 and a low of ₹1538.9. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹187,984.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1594.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 50,690 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 08:21:40 AM IST
M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1546.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 50,690. The closing price for the stock was ₹1546.45.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!