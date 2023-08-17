M&M Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

On the last day, the open price of M&M was ₹1550.2 while the close price was ₹1546.45. The stock had a high of ₹1572.9 and a low of ₹1538.9. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹187,984.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1594.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 50,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.