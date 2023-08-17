Hello User
M&M Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 1546.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1570.35 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price of M&M was 1550.2 while the close price was 1546.45. The stock had a high of 1572.9 and a low of 1538.9. The market capitalization of M&M is 187,984.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1594.85 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 50,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1546.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 50,690. The closing price for the stock was 1546.45.

