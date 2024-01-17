Hello User
M&M Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 1636.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1620.45 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Stock Price Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of M&M was 1636.05 and it closed at the same price. The highest price during the day was 1637.5, while the lowest was 1617. The market capitalization of M&M is 194,026.57 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 1758 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the day was 117,668 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1636.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 117,668. The closing price for M&M shares was 1636.05.

