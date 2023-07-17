comScore
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock sees downward trend on the market
LIVE UPDATES

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock sees downward trend on the market

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 1546.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1537.85 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, M&M's open price was 1566.95 and the close price was 1566.6. The high for the day was 1566.95 and the low was 1544.05. M&M's market capitalization is 172225.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1594.85 and the 52-week low is 1123.3. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 22276 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:00:53 PM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1537.85, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1546.5

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is 1537.85. It has experienced a decrease of 0.56% in percentage change and a net change of -8.65.

17 Jul 2023, 12:52:08 PM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1534.5, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹1546.5

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1534.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.78%, resulting in a net change of -12. This means that the stock has decreased by 12. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:33:36 PM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1532.4, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹1546.5

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1532.4. There has been a percent change of -0.91, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.1, which means the stock has decreased by 14.1. This data suggests that the M&M stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:31:21 PM IST

M&M Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 12:15:12 PM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1538.6, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1546.5

The current data for M&M stock shows that the stock price is 1538.6. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.9, suggesting a decrease of 7.9 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:09:24 PM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1544.45, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1546.5

The current data for M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) stock shows that the price is 1544.45. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price as indicated by a percent change of -0.13. The net change is -2.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by 2.05.

17 Jul 2023, 11:52:58 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1540.85, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1546.5

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1540.85 with a percent change of -0.37. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% compared to the previous value. The net change is -5.65, indicating that the stock has decreased by 5.65. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:34:56 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1547, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1546.5

The current data shows that the stock price of M&M is 1547. There has been a 0.03 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.5, suggesting a small positive change.

17 Jul 2023, 11:17:44 AM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1547.1, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1546.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is 1547.1. The percent change is 0.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price of M&M.

17 Jul 2023, 11:07:44 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1549.4, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1546.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1549.4 with a percent change of 0.19. The net change in the stock price is 2.9.

17 Jul 2023, 10:53:13 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1548.2, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1546.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1548.2 with a percent change of 0.11. The net change is 1.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.11% or 1.7 points.

17 Jul 2023, 10:35:58 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1545.3, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1546.5

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is 1545.3. The percent change is -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of 1.2 from the previous value.

17 Jul 2023, 10:18:17 AM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1548.8, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1546.5

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1548.8. There has been a 0.15 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of M&M.

17 Jul 2023, 10:01:41 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1548.65, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1546.5

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1548.65. There has been a slight increase of 0.14% in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.15.

17 Jul 2023, 09:46:03 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1547, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1546.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1547. There has been a 0.03% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

17 Jul 2023, 09:38:07 AM IST

M&M Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:30:14 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1543.25, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1546.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is at 1543.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -3.25.

17 Jul 2023, 09:19:21 AM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1552.5, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1546.5

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1552.5. There has been a 0.39 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:01:44 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1546.5, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹1566.6

The current data for Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock shows that the price is 1546.5. There has been a percent change of -1.28, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by 20.1.

17 Jul 2023, 08:08:51 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1566.6 yesterday

On the last day, the trading volume for M&M on the BSE was 22,276 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1566.6.

