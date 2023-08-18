M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock takes a hit, trading in the red today

On the last day, the open price of M&M was ₹1570.4, the close price was ₹1570.35, the high for the day was ₹1579.2, and the low was ₹1559.95. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹187,804.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1594.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the day was 52,468 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
M&M share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.52%
|3 Months
|19.12%
|6 Months
|15.01%
|YTD
|25.96%
|1 Year
|23.48%
M&M Live Updates
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA
M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1568.85, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1570.35
The current stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is ₹1568.85. There has been a 0.1% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.5.
M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1570.35 on last trading day
On the last day, the trading volume for Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 52,468 shares. The closing price of M&M's stock was ₹1,570.35.
