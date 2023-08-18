comScore
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock takes a hit, trading in the red today
LIVE UPDATES

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock takes a hit, trading in the red today

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 1570.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1568.85 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&MPremium
M&M

On the last day, the open price of M&M was 1570.4, the close price was 1570.35, the high for the day was 1579.2, and the low was 1559.95. The market capitalization of M&M is 187,804.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1594.85, and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the day was 52,468 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:36:49 AM IST

M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.52%
3 Months19.12%
6 Months15.01%
YTD25.96%
1 Year23.48%
18 Aug 2023, 09:32:35 AM IST

M&M Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:03:25 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1568.85, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1570.35

The current stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is 1568.85. There has been a 0.1% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.5.

18 Aug 2023, 08:05:51 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1570.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 52,468 shares. The closing price of M&M's stock was 1,570.35.

