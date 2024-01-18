Hello User
M&M Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 1620.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1599.2 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Stock Price Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of M&M stock was 1616.95, and it closed at 1620.45. The highest price recorded during the day was 1616.95, while the lowest was 1590.6. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at 191,482.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1758 and 1124, respectively. The BSE volume for M&M shares on that day was 219,721.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1620.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for M&M was 219,721 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1620.45.

