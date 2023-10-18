comScore
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M closed today at ₹1580, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1575.75

23 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 1575.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1580 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&MPremium
M&M

On the last day, the stock of M&M opened at 1577.95 and closed at 1574.15. The highest price reached during the day was 1583.95, while the lowest price recorded was 1569.2. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at 188,630.5 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 1670 and a 52-week low of 1124. The total BSE volume for the day was 12,363 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:30:47 PM IST

Today, the closing price of M&M stock was 1580, which represents a 0.27% increase from the previous day's closing price of 1575.75. The net change in the stock price was 4.25.

18 Oct 2023, 06:26:56 PM IST

M&M share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra1580.04.250.271670.01124.0175956.35
Escorts Kubota3293.2-46.75-1.43435.21809.9543450.68
B E M L2308.7-79.9-3.352715.651129.19614.47
Action Construction Equipment699.75-5.05-0.72821.95264.08332.85
Esab India5393.0221.054.275853.353221.358301.46
18 Oct 2023, 05:32:13 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock today was 1561.7, while the high price reached 1580.

18 Oct 2023, 03:34:53 PM IST

M&M October futures opened at 1573.4 as against previous close of 1575.35

The spot price of M&M stock is currently at 1575.35. The bid price is slightly lower at 1574.4, while the offer price is 1575.0. The offer quantity is 1400, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price, while the bid quantity is 700, representing the number of shares being sought at the bid price. The open interest is 14840000, which suggests the total number of outstanding contracts on the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:15:44 PM IST

Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd stock is 1123.40, while the 52-week high price is 1670.00.

18 Oct 2023, 03:03:41 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:52:07 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:51:23 PM IST

Top active options for M&M

Top active call options for M&M at 18 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.5 (-22.13%) & 15.7 (-15.36%) respectively.

Top active put options for M&M at 18 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.0 (-18.92%) & 12.4 (-12.06%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:37:37 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:22:39 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:10:47 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:10:01 PM IST

M&M October futures opened at 1573.4 as against previous close of 1575.35

M&M stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1576.6. The bid price is 1575.6 and the offer price is 1576.4. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 700. The open interest for M&M stock is 14,883,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:44:26 PM IST

M&M share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1559.46
10 Days1546.03
20 Days1570.65
50 Days1557.92
100 Days1498.64
300 Days1377.70
18 Oct 2023, 01:43:30 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:32:59 PM IST

Top active options for M&M

Top active call options for M&M at 18 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.0 (-18.03%) & 16.0 (-13.75%) respectively.

Top active put options for M&M at 18 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.4 (-24.32%) & 11.45 (-18.79%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:15:22 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:04:19 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:59:13 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:49:57 PM IST

M&M October futures opened at 1573.4 as against previous close of 1575.35

M&M is a stock with a spot price of 1576.6. The current bid price for the stock is 1568.0, while the offer price is 1568.95. There is a bid quantity of 700 and an offer quantity of 700. The stock has a high open interest of 14,865,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 12:41:26 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:29:09 PM IST

M&M share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy18181818
Buy17171716
Hold2224
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 12:24:15 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:11:48 PM IST

Top active options for M&M

Top active call options for M&M at 18 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.0 (-26.23%) & 14.3 (-22.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for M&M at 18 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.0 (-9.91%) & 18.4 (-0.81%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:48:11 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:44:10 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:26:59 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:14:23 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:41:09 AM IST

Top active options for M&M

Top active call options for M&M at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.05 (-9.43%) & 17.6 (-5.12%) respectively.

Top active put options for M&M at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.2 (-26.13%) & 11.35 (-19.5%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:36:03 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:33:16 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:20:45 AM IST

M&M October futures opened at 1573.4 as against previous close of 1575.35

The stock name is M&M and its spot price is 1576.6. The bid price is 1578.0 and the offer price is 1578.95. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is also 700. The open interest is 14812000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 10:13:21 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:59:44 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:48:03 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:33:18 AM IST

M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.52%
3 Months3.3%
6 Months30.87%
YTD26.21%
1 Year28.18%
18 Oct 2023, 09:07:49 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 08:18:30 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1574.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for M&M on the BSE was 12,363. The closing price of the shares was 1,574.15.

