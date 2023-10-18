M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M closed today at 1580, up 0.27% from yesterday's 1575.75

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M closed today at ₹1580, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1575.75 Today, the closing price of M&M stock was ₹1580, which represents a 0.27% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹1575.75. The net change in the stock price was 4.25.

M&M share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mahindra & Mahindra 1580.0 4.25 0.27 1670.0 1124.0 175956.35 Escorts Kubota 3293.2 -46.75 -1.4 3435.2 1809.95 43450.68 B E M L 2308.7 -79.9 -3.35 2715.65 1129.1 9614.47 Action Construction Equipment 699.75 -5.05 -0.72 821.95 264.0 8332.85 Esab India 5393.0 221.05 4.27 5853.35 3221.35 8301.46 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock today was ₹1561.7, while the high price reached ₹1580.

M&M October futures opened at 1573.4 as against previous close of 1575.35 The spot price of M&M stock is currently at 1575.35. The bid price is slightly lower at 1574.4, while the offer price is 1575.0. The offer quantity is 1400, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price, while the bid quantity is 700, representing the number of shares being sought at the bid price. The open interest is 14840000, which suggests the total number of outstanding contracts on the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd stock is 1123.40, while the 52-week high price is 1670.00.

Top active call options for M&M at 18 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.5 (-22.13%) & ₹15.7 (-15.36%) respectively. Top active put options for M&M at 18 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.0 (-18.92%) & ₹12.4 (-12.06%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

M&M share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1559.46 10 Days 1546.03 20 Days 1570.65 50 Days 1557.92 100 Days 1498.64 300 Days 1377.70

M&M Live Updates

M&M share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 18 18 18 18 Buy 17 17 17 16 Hold 2 2 2 4 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

M&M share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.52% 3 Months 3.3% 6 Months 30.87% YTD 26.21% 1 Year 28.18%

