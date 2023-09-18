M&M Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the opening price of M&M was ₹1575.05 and the closing price was ₹1566.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1610.5 and a low of ₹1572.05 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at ₹191,641.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1610.5 and ₹1124 respectively. The BSE volume for M&M on that day was 125,527 shares.

