M&M Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 1566.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1600.9 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day of trading, the opening price of M&M was 1575.05 and the closing price was 1566.05. The stock reached a high of 1610.5 and a low of 1572.05 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at 191,641.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1610.5 and 1124 respectively. The BSE volume for M&M on that day was 125,527 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1566.05 on last trading day

On the last day, M&M had a trading volume of 125,527 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1566.05.

