M&M Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

M&M Share Price Today : The last day of trading for M&M saw an open price of ₹1790, a close price of ₹1765.55, a high of ₹1864.65, and a low of ₹1776.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹219781.83 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1864.65 and a 52-week low of ₹1124. The BSE volume for the day was 367,715 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST
M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1765.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, M&M had a volume of 367,715 shares with a closing price of ₹1765.55.