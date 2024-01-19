Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 1599.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1615.6 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Stock Price Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the open price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was 1597.35, while the close price was 1599.2. The stock reached a high of 1623.15 and a low of 1580.2 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is currently 193445.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1758, while the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 86286 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST How America accidentally made a free-money machine for banks

The Federal Reserve should switch it off

https://www.economist.com/leaders/2024/01/18/how-america-accidentally-made-a-free-money-machine-for-banks

19 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1615.6, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹1599.2

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1615.6. There has been a 1.03 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 16.4. This indicates that the stock has increased in value.

19 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1599.2 on last trading day

On the last day, M&M had a BSE volume of 86,286 shares and a closing price of 1,599.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.