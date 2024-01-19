M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock soars on positive trading day

M&M Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the open price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was ₹1597.35, while the close price was ₹1599.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1623.15 and a low of ₹1580.2 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is currently ₹193445.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1758, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 86286 shares.

