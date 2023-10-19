M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Dips in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was ₹1570.2, with a close price of ₹1575.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1580 and a low of ₹1561.7. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹189,139.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1670, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares was 9889.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Mahindra & Mahindra stock's low price was ₹1551.45 and its high price was ₹1571.1.
M&M is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1567.35. The bid price is 1569.25 with a bid quantity of 700, while the offer price is 1570.0 with an offer quantity of 1400. The open interest for this stock is 14,490,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, the stock price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is ₹1568.65. There has been a percentage change of -0.4, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.3, showing a decrease of 6.3 points in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.19%
|3 Months
|3.86%
|6 Months
|29.56%
|YTD
|26.07%
|1 Year
|25.61%
As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is ₹1551.45. There has been a percent change of -1.49, indicating a decline in the stock price. The net change is -23.5, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 23.5 rupees.
On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9889. The closing price for the stock was ₹1575.75.
