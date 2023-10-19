M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Dips in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was ₹1570.2, with a close price of ₹1575.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1580 and a low of ₹1561.7. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹189,139.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1670, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares was 9889.

