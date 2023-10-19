Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 1574.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1568.65 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day of trading, the open price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was 1570.2, with a close price of 1575.75. The stock reached a high of 1580 and a low of 1561.7. The market capitalization of M&M is 189,139.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1670, while the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares was 9889.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Mahindra & Mahindra stock's low price was 1551.45 and its high price was 1571.1.

19 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST M&M October futures opened at 1561.1 as against previous close of 1574.1

M&M is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1567.35. The bid price is 1569.25 with a bid quantity of 700, while the offer price is 1570.0 with an offer quantity of 1400. The open interest for this stock is 14,490,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST M&M Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1568.65, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹1574.95

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is 1568.65. There has been a percentage change of -0.4, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.3, showing a decrease of 6.3 points in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.19%
3 Months3.86%
6 Months29.56%
YTD26.07%
1 Year25.61%
19 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1551.45, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹1574.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is 1551.45. There has been a percent change of -1.49, indicating a decline in the stock price. The net change is -23.5, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 23.5 rupees.

19 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1575.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9889. The closing price for the stock was 1575.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.