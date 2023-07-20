comScore
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Soars in Today's Trading
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Soars in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 1535.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1543.7 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price of M&M stock was 1523.05, and the close price was 1535.55. The highest price recorded during the day was 1549, while the lowest price was 1523.05. The market capitalization of M&M is currently 171,913.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1594.85, and the 52-week low is 1124. The stock had a BSE volume of 44,715 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:06:36 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1543.7, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1535.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is 1543.7. There has been a 0.53% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.15.

20 Jul 2023, 08:22:38 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1535.55 yesterday

On the last day, the trading volume for Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 44,715 shares. The closing price for M&M's shares on that day was 1535.55.

