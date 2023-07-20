M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Soars in Today's Trading
20 Jul 2023
M&M stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 1535.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1543.7 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of M&M stock was ₹1523.05, and the close price was ₹1535.55. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1549, while the lowest price was ₹1523.05. The market capitalization of M&M is currently ₹171,913.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1594.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The stock had a BSE volume of 44,715 shares.
20 Jul 2023, 09:06:36 AM IST
20 Jul 2023, 08:22:38 AM IST
