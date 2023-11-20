M&M Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price of M&M was ₹1578.95, and the close price was ₹1571.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1596.15 and a low of ₹1574.75 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹189,674.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1670, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the day was 170,455 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.