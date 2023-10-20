M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock plummets in trading session today

On the last day, the open price of M&M was ₹1551.45, while the close price was ₹1574.95. The stock had a high of ₹1578.8 and a low of ₹1551.45. The market capitalization of M&M was ₹187,762.62 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹1670, and the 52-week low was ₹1124. The stock had a trading volume of 267,693 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1561.15, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1569.25 The current data of M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1561.15. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹8.1 in the stock price. Click here for M&M Dividend

M&M October futures opened at 1565.05 as against previous close of 1571.85 M&M stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1565.65. The bid price and offer price are 1567.05 and 1567.8 respectively, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 700. The open interest for M&M is 14412300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock today was ₹1555.9, while the high price reached ₹1574.05.

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1565.6, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1569.25 As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is ₹1565.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.23% or a decrease of -3.65 points.

M&M share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.19% 3 Months 4.57% 6 Months 28.8% YTD 25.64% 1 Year 25.72%

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1568.5, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1574.95 The current data for M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) stock shows that the price is ₹1568.5. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.45, suggesting a decline of ₹6.45 in the stock's price.

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1574.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 267,693. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,574.95.