M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock plummets in trading session today

On the last day, the open price of M&M was ₹1551.45, while the close price was ₹1574.95. The stock had a high of ₹1578.8 and a low of ₹1551.45. The market capitalization of M&M was ₹187,762.62 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹1670, and the 52-week low was ₹1124. The stock had a trading volume of 267,693 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.