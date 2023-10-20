Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock plummets in trading session today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 1569.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1561.15 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price of M&M was 1551.45, while the close price was 1574.95. The stock had a high of 1578.8 and a low of 1551.45. The market capitalization of M&M was 187,762.62 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 1670, and the 52-week low was 1124. The stock had a trading volume of 267,693 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1561.15, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1569.25

The current data of M&M stock shows that the price is 1561.15. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.1, suggesting a decrease of 8.1 in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST M&M October futures opened at 1565.05 as against previous close of 1571.85

M&M stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1565.65. The bid price and offer price are 1567.05 and 1567.8 respectively, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 700. The open interest for M&M is 14412300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock today was 1555.9, while the high price reached 1574.05.

20 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1565.6, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1569.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is 1565.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.23% or a decrease of -3.65 points.

20 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST M&M Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.19%
3 Months4.57%
6 Months28.8%
YTD25.64%
1 Year25.72%
20 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1568.5, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1574.95

The current data for M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) stock shows that the price is 1568.5. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.45, suggesting a decline of 6.45 in the stock's price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1574.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 267,693. The closing price for the shares was 1,574.95.

