M&M Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price for M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was ₹1601.6 and the close price was ₹1600.9. The stock had a high of ₹1670 and a low of ₹1601.6. The market capitalization for M&M is ₹196,710.82 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1610.5 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 124,898 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.