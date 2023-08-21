M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plummets in Market Trading Today
M&M stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 1572.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1552.25 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was ₹1565.2, the close price was ₹1572.8, the high was ₹1582, and the low was ₹1545. The market capitalization was ₹185,817.35 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1594.85 and the 52-week low was ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 61,231 shares.
21 Aug 2023, 09:00:03 AM IST
M&M trading at ₹1552.25, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹1572.8
As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is ₹1552.25. There has been a percent change of -1.31, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.55, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹20.55.
21 Aug 2023, 08:03:06 AM IST
M&M closed at ₹1572.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for M&M on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 61,231. The closing price for the shares was ₹1572.8.
