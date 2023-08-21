M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plummets in Market Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was ₹1565.2, the close price was ₹1572.8, the high was ₹1582, and the low was ₹1545. The market capitalization was ₹185,817.35 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1594.85 and the 52-week low was ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 61,231 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is ₹1552.25. There has been a percent change of -1.31, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.55, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹20.55.
On the last day of trading for M&M on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 61,231. The closing price for the shares was ₹1572.8.
