Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plummets in Market Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 1572.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1552.25 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was 1565.2, the close price was 1572.8, the high was 1582, and the low was 1545. The market capitalization was 185,817.35 crore. The 52-week high was 1594.85 and the 52-week low was 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 61,231 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1552.25, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹1572.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is 1552.25. There has been a percent change of -1.31, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.55, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 20.55.

21 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1572.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 61,231. The closing price for the shares was 1572.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.