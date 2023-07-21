comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish
Back
LIVE UPDATES

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 1544.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1540 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&MPremium
M&M

On the last day, M&M's stock opened at 1544.75 and closed at 1544.7. The high for the day was 1552.55 and the low was 1542.45. The market capitalization of M&M is 172,286.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1594.85 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the day was 5911 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:34:19 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1540, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1544.7

The current price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) stock is 1540. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.7, suggesting a decrease of 4.7 points.

Click here for M&M Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:17:33 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1541.3, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1544.7

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1541.3. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by 3.4 units.

21 Jul 2023, 11:06:44 AM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1543, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1544.7

The current stock price of M&M is 1543 with a net change of -1.7, indicating a decrease of 0.11%.

21 Jul 2023, 10:50:45 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1540.6, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1544.7

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1540.6. It has experienced a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -4.1, which means it has decreased by 4.1. Overall, the stock price of M&M has slightly declined.

21 Jul 2023, 10:31:58 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1544.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, there were 5911 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 1544.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout